PM China Visit

MoHR enhances regional directorates’ capacity for labour, human rights initiatives

MoHR logo
ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (APP):The Ministry of Human Rights is working to develop and strengthen the institutional capacities of Regional Directorates to enhance their performance in core functions, including labour rights and integrating a human rights-based approach to development, said an official here on Thursday.
He emphasized the importance of establishing connections with key provincial stakeholders to gather data on legal, policy, and administrative interventions, as well as budgetary allocations for human rights.
Talking to APP, he said that this initiative would support effective strategic planning and reporting on UN Human Rights Treaties and GSP Plus.
He also emphasized that this initiative would improve the human rights situation in the provinces by enhancing the institutional capacities of Regional Directorates (RDs) through adequate provision of human and financial resources, enabling them to fulfill their mandates effectively and independently.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services