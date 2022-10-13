MoHR devises comprehensive plan for protection of fundamental rights: Riaz Pirzada

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP):Federal Minister for Human Rights (MoHR) Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Thursday said that a comprehensive was devised for the protection of fundamental rights of Pakistani citizens in order to keep cohesion with our international agreements.

Addressing at the fifteenth annual rural women’s leadership conference organized by National Commission on the Status of Women and Potohar Organization for Development Advocacy, he said that the protection of fundamental rights of every citizen was the prime duty of the state and its institutions.

The minister also said that the Constitution of Pakistan also guarantees the provision of fundamental human rights to all its citizens without any discrimination without any creed and distance.