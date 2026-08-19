MoFA Summons US Charge d’Affaires Over Ambassador Gor’s Remarks on IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Aug 19 (APP):Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday summoned the US Chargé d’Affaires and lodged a formal protest over remarks by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor regarding the status of Jammu and Kashmir during his visit to Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a Foreign Ministry statement, Pakistan rejected the description of Jammu and Kashmir as “part of India” and reiterated its position that the region is an internationally disputed territory.

The ministry said the dispute should be resolved in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan also expressed concern that the ambassador’s remarks were inconsistent with what it described as the United States’ longstanding position on the Kashmir dispute and its commitment to international law and the UN Charter.

The Foreign Ministry said Pakistan welcomed President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir dispute following the recent conflict between the two countries. It urged the US to ensure that its public statements reflect the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.