MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for three days

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Liaison Office, Lahore (Camp Office Lahore) will be temporarily closed from Monday, 29 January 2024 to Wednesday, 31 January 2024 for administrative reasons.

As a result of this temporary closure, consular services including attestation of documents, will not be available during this period. These services will resume on 1st February 2024.

⁠With effect from 1st February 2024, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Liaison Office, Lahore will operate from its new premises (43- N Block, Gulberg III, Lahore).

