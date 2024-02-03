MOFA Liaison Office in Lahore regrets inconvenience to public

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (APP): Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saturday regretted the inconvenience faced by the public at its Liaison Office in Lahore in the initial days of operation from its new premises.

As announced earlier, the consular services were suspended for a few days as the Liaison Office was temporarily closed on account of relocation to a new site.

In a statement, the ministry said, “Since the resumption of consular services on 1 February 2024, our dedicated and efficient staff has been working extra hours to service the public. We expect the backlog to clear over the next few days. We appreciate public’s understanding during this time of transition.”

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also opened its Liaison Office in Gujrat, which is expected to relieve pressure on the Lahore Liaison Office.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs remains committed to facilitate the public and to provide efficient and timely consular services.