National

MOFA condoles passing of Dr Riffat Hussain

ISLAMABAD, Mar 08 (APP):The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saturday conveyed its deepest condolences, on the passing of Dr. Syed Riffat Hussain, to his friends, family and all those who were inspired by his wisdom and scholarship.

In a statement, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said, Dr. Hussain was a highly respected scholar and an eminent thinker, whose remarkable contributions to the field of international relations and study of Pakistan’s foreign relations were widely acknowledged.

“For years, he offered invaluable perspectives on international politics to numerous Pakistani diplomats at the Foreign Service Academy. His absence will be deeply felt. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” he added.

