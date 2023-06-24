MOFA condoles demise of Romanian ambassador

ISLAMABAD, Jun 24 (APP): Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saturday here condoled the passing away of Romanian Ambassador to Pakistan Niculaie Goia.



In a message, the spokesperson said, “It is announced with profound sorrow that Romanian Ambassador to Pakistan H.E. Niculaie Goia has passed away. A seasoned professional, Ambassador Goia shall be remembered for his contribution towards strengthening Pakistan-Romania relations. Our thoughts are with the family of Ambassador Goia in this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”