Moeed Yusuf raises India dossier issue before Afghan envoy

ISLAMABAD, Nov 26 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf on Thursday raised the issue of Indian Dossier highlighting its atrocious and nefarious terrorist activities in Pakistan before the Afghan Ambassador.

The SAPM met with Afghan Ambassador Najibullah Ali Khel and discussed various matters pertaining to regional peace and security, said a press release.

Dr Moeed said that the two countries shared common geographical, historical, religious and cultural ties.

The SAPM also discussed the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Kabul.

He said the two sides had agreed to work together to resolve security issues, adding, “The region can only move forward if Pakistan and Afghanistan are united in their thinking.”

The SAPM said prosperity in both the countries would come from mutual relations and trade.

“The Prime Minister’s visit to Kabul encouraged mutual understanding,” Dr Moeed said.

Pakistan, he said was focusing on economic security where it can act as a natural hub for global economic interests.

“Pakistan’s economic security is linked to stability in Afghanistan as regional ties in Central Asia will benefit both countries,” Dr. Moeed Yousuf added.

India was trying to destabilize Pakistan where the latter was making continuous efforts for peace in Afghanistan, Dr Moeed Yusuf mentioned.

The Afghan ambassador assured that Afghan soil would not be used against Pakistan.