Modi’s action in Kashmir aims marginalizing minorities: Gandapur

ISLAMABAD, Aug 05 (APP):Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Ali Amin Gandapur Wednesday said the illegal action taken by Indian government on August 5, last, was a reminder of the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) inspired Hindutva mindset of Indian government which was marginalizing minorities especially Muslims.

Describing August, 5, 2019, another black day in the history of IIOJK, he said, the Indian authorities blatantly violated the international laws and the United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSC) on Jammu and Kashmir and tried to further consolidate its illegal occupation of the disputed territory.

Delhi had made the whole valley, largest prison in the world where millions of innocent Kashmiris were illegally captured in jails or detained inside their own homes, the minister said during a walk held here on Youm-e-Istehsal (Kashmir Siege Day).

A large number of volunteers, government officials and civil society members participated in the walk that commenced from convention centre and culminated at D-Chowk.

The participants chanted slogans against human rights violations committed by Indian forces in the IIOJK and called upon the international community to help Kashmiris exercise their right to self-determination.