Modi venting his anger on innocent Kashmiris to cover his defeat: Mushaal Mulick

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP):Mushaal Hussain Mulick wife of Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik in her video statement on the current situation in IIOJK said that Indian Prime Minister Narendar Modi was venting all his anger on the defenseless Kashmiris to cover the shame of his defeat.

She said that Modi has become disappointed after the defeat and become a victim of panic, as thousands of Kashmiris have been jailed and attempts are being made to force confessions from them.

Modi government is destroying the businesses of Kashmiris and a number of Kashmiri students are being expelled from universities in India, their degrees are being cancelled.

Those who write on social media are being silenced, after the defeat, Modi government was using these tactics, she added.

Modi government has only one agenda, to empty Kashmir of Kashmiris and settle the new Hindu population.

As a result of the victory that Pakistan got, India increased the atrocities on Kashmiris.

The time has come for all Kashmiris to become the voice of Kashmiris to give them the right to self-determination, she urged.