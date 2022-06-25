Modi regime can’t mislead the world by hosting the G20 summit in IIOJK: Mushaal

ISLAMABAD, Jun 25 (APP): Mushaal Hussein Mullick, wife of jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik lashed out at fascist Narendra Modi Modi regime for its plan to host a G20 meeting in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in a bid to present a false and misleading narrative on Kashmir situation, which was virtually turned into a ‘slaughter house’.

Mushaal, who is Chairperson of the Peace and Culture Organization said in a statement on Saturday that holding the G20 summit in IIOJK was nothing but just a façade, as its sole objective was to spread mere propaganda, said a press release here Saturday.

She said that on the one hand brutal regime intensified the reign of terror in IIOJK to crush the Kashmiri freedom movement on the other, it announced holding the G20 summit in the world’s largest torture cell occupied territory to mislead the world community about the real situation in the scenic valley.

Mushaal said that Modi regime should have the courage to allow foreign fact-finding missions including rights groups to IIOJK instead of holding the G20 summit in the territory in an attempt to give credence to its false claims of normalcy in the territory.

The Hurriyat leader went on to say that the G20 summit in IIOJK, which she called a smokescreen, aimed at diverting international attention from India’s massive HR violations in Kashmir, as India wanted to distort the reality of Kashmiris’ freedom struggle by holding G20 summit in the valley.

“Fascist Modi regime wants to tell the world that everything is all right in IIOJK by holding G20 summit in the territory,” she added.

However, she stated that the fascist Indian regime could not hide the reality by such tactics, as the world was well-aware of state terrorism and barbarism unleashed by the brutal forces in the valley.

Mushaal urged that G20 countries must remember that India has illegally occupied territory and it is a disputed territory as per UN resolutions; therefore, these countries should press India to allow Kashmiris to decide their future themselves.