ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP): Andy Vermaut, the member of the international alliance for the defense of rights and freedoms (AIDL) has said that Narendra Modi has Indian human lives sacrificed for an election stunt.

In her tweeter message here, she said “This had been showed his craze to rule in India”.

“I will therefore call for the resignation of Narendra Modi at all international forums”, she added.

She said “It is shameful for India and especially for Arnab Goswami, Indian journalist, for his disgraceful actions and we an the international level strongly condemn his actions.”

She said that this is latest example of Indian sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan, its flagrant abuses in Indian occupied Kashmir and a 15-year global defamation campaign against Pakistan exposes more than anything else.

As a human rights activist, we will continue to expose India’s belligerent designs towards Pakistan and the fascist government of Narendra Modi.

She has appeals to the entire world to press India to stop its reckless, militarist agenda before the Modi government’s brinkmanship pushes the region into an uncontrollable conflict that was not affordable, she added.