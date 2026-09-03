Modernising national broadcasters is govt priority; Barrister Danyal

ISLAMABAD, Sep 03 (APP):The 19th meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting was held at the headquarters of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) in Islamabad. The meeting was chaired by Palan Baloch.

The meeting approved the proceedings of the 18th meeting of the Standing Committee and reviewed a comprehensive report regarding implementation of the recommendations made during the previous meeting.

The committee also reviewed progress on the project for installation of a shortwave antenna in Landhi, Karachi.

The committee was informed that the project had been approved under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for fiscal year 2006-07.

During the meeting, the committee was also briefed on measures to modernise and upgrade the infrastructure of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation in Balochistan.

On the occasion, Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Danyal Chaudhary stressed during the meeting that bringing Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation in line with modern requirements is among the government’s priorities.

He said effective measures are being taken to upgrade the infrastructure of national broadcasting institutions, promote modern technology and ensure access to quality broadcasting services in remote areas of the country.

Barrister Danyal Chaudhary said the Government of Pakistan is committed to modernising national broadcasting institutions and ensuring the provision of timely, quality and reliable information to the public.

He particularly stressed the need to improve broadcasting facilities in Balochistan, as well as other remote areas of the country, and directed the relevant authorities to ensure the timely completion of ongoing projects and effective implementation of the Standing Committee’s recommendations.