Modern knowledge offers diverse range of innovations in art

By Tayyab Zarif

ISLAMABAD, Mar 02 (APP):Through diverse mediums such as painting, drama, sculpture, dance, literature, film, and poetry, art provides a window into the culture and experiences of its people. As societies evolve, art adapts, preserving customs and values while chronicling the transformations.

The interplay between art and society is symbiotic, with various segments contributing to the development of art and artists. To foster creativity, societies have established institutions, such as schools and colleges that provide technical training and conceptual foundations, empowering artists to flourish.

Same like other field of everyday life technology has entered into the field of education of art which helps to counter the challenges faced by traditional art. The learning of art in respect of technology not only boosts the skills of the artist but also defines the new ways to present the skills.

The spokesperson at Pakistan National Council of Art (PNCA), Bilal Alam Khan told APPC that PNCA considered the technology in the art as an important development which helps the artists to acquire the modern knowledge prevailing all over and it also has become a vital medium to boost their art.

“The technology has increased the global reach through virtual galleries, online exhibitions and NFT marketplaces which helps the artists to monetize their art work without geographical limitation,” he said further.

By merging traditional artistic techniques with modern technology, art students could unlock a diverse range of innovative work to amplify their creative expression. Industry-leading software such as adobe photoshop, Illustrator, and procreate enables students to master digital art forms, including drawing, painting, graphic design, image manipulation, 3D modeling, and animation.

PNCA was incorporating different modern tools and techniques to bring innovation and creativity, said by Bilal, adding that the organization is already engaged with different experts to hold seminars and workshops and training to elevate the skills of the artists in modern technology.

Many Pakistani artists use digital painting, 3D modeling, and video art to express contemporary themes. Artists like Basir Mahmood and Bani Abidi use video and multimedia to explore cultural narratives and identity.

The National College of Arts (NCA) in the country is positioned to be a key player in advancing the fusion of art and technology. However, when APPC approached to the Incharge Islamabad campus office , he unexpectedly choose not to engage and declined to address NCA’s role. This unforeseen silence has also left numerous questions unanswered leaving many curious about the institution’s potential impact on the convergence of art and technology.

In general, technology has not only made art more accessible but also revolutionized how it is created, share and appreciated worldwide.