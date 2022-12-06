Mobile phone’s usage decreases book reading habit among readers

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (APP):The usage of mobile phones was significantly diminishing and decreasing book reading habit among writers, intellectuals, authors, poets, students and other readers.

Talking to APP, Assistant Professor of Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur, Dr Sahib Khan said that the people especially students were reading books, newspapers, thesis and other materials by using the internet on cell phones rather than hard copies and it had badly affected book reading.

He said that the people belonging to every age were busy with messages, texts, tweets by using Twitter, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and other social networking Apps and it was promptly decreasing the concept of book reading among its lovers.

He said that reading books were enhancing knowledge and giving ample information to compete with the world and also making a person able to talk with others with logic, evidence, proof and solid imagination.

He said, “Read thousands of books then words will come into the reader’s mind like floods.”

Poet, Khalid Ahmed Tyagi said that the young people were wasting their precious time and money by using mobile phones and they were not focusing on studies and examinations.

He urged the youth to read immense books, novels and poetic verses which would teach them the dynamic ways of talking and postures.

Reading study material’s on smartphones was leading poor comprehension and understanding among the readers compared to reading the books.

Managing Director of National Book Foundation, Dr Raja Mazhar Hameed said the foundation provide more conducive and enriched supportive academic environment to the authors either writing for children’s, school and college going students or at university level.

He said, “Our moderate prices of textbooks and general books never impact our publishing.”

A shopkeeper selling the books on stall in Saddar Rawalpindi said the people were showing less interest in purchasing books from stalls compared to past. Before the emergence of mobile phones, he had sold almost 400 books on weekend but now readers were purchasing around 40 books.

Reading books would give readers massive knowledge to compete in the world and also teaching ways of talking and postures. Intellectuals always considered the books as one of their friends in solitude and a room without books was a body without soul.