Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD, Mar 02 (APP):In response to the recent heavy rains in Gwadar, the mobile operators have swiftly mobilized to provide relief to the subscribers along with maintaining their network.

Jazz is extending its support by providing free 50 minutes (Jazz & PTCL) to subscribers in the affected areas for a period of 3 days. Furthermore, Zong is providing free-of-cost services to subscribers in the impacted areas. Subscribers can avail 20 On-net minutes for 01 day by dialing *9090# free of charge.

Ufone users across the affected areas will receive 70 Ufone to Ufone and PTCL free minutes with a validity of 7 days with no call set up charges levied on these free minutes. Telenor users can dial *345*29# to receive 10 Telenor minutes without any charges for the next 4 days.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) stands in solidarity with the affected people and continues to closely monitor communication channels in the impacted areas.