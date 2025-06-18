MNAs call on PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 18 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met with Members of National Assembly (MNAs) Azhar Qayyum Nara, Shagufta Jumani, Mian Khan Bugti and Muhammad Khan Jamali who congratulated him on presenting the federal budget for the next financial year in the National Assembly and expressed their full support for it.

The MNAs, during the meeting, discussed the issues of the relevant constituencies and overall political situation in the country, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Public Relations Rana Mubashar Iqbal, Minister of State for Power Abdul Rehman Kanju and Special Assistant Talha Burki.