MNA Syeda Amnah Batool appointed to FIFA Institutional Reforms Committee

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP):Syeda Amnah Batool, a member of the National Assembly (MNA), has been appointed to FIFA’s esteemed Institutional Reforms Committee, marking a significant turning point for Pakistan’s in sport’s arena.
In a statement issued here on Thursday, the appointment marks a significant achievement for Pakistan in both the sporting and diplomatic spheres, as Syeda Amna Batool becomes the sole Pakistani representative currently serving on various FIFA committees.
Her inclusion in the high-level body reflects FIFA’s renewed confidence in Pakistan’s institutional direction and acknowledges the country’s positive and constructive role in global football governance.
The development is being seen as a direct outcome of the sustained and serious efforts of the current government to promote football and strengthen sports institutions in the country.
