MNA Isphanyar Bhandara distributes aid, assures support to Fatima Villa residents

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (APP):Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Isphanyar M. Bhandara on Friday distributed sewing machines, wheelchairs and food supplies among deserving residents at Fatima Villa, Dhoke Awan.

Earlier this week, a delegation from Fatima Villa, led by Sarfraz Francis, President of the Roman Catholic Christian Society, met with the MNA at his office, to raise concerns over an acute shortage of water in the area.

The delegation highlighted the hardships faced by residents due to the prolonged lack of a reliable water supply.

Listening to the concerns, Bhandara assured the delegation of his full support and pledged to work towards a sustainable solution. Addressing the gathering, he said he would take up the matter with the relevant authorities to explore all possible measures to resolve the issue.

“I will raise these concerns with the concerned departments and seek their cooperation to address the problems being faced by the residents here,” he said, adding that he has always worked for the welfare and prosperity of the people.

He further said that issues related to road infrastructure, tube wells, and other civic needs would also be taken up with the authorities to provide maximum relief to the community.

Meanwhile, Sarfraz Francis thanked MNA Isphanyar M. Bhandara for his continued support and efforts for the welfare of underprivileged people. “We look up to you with the hope that whenever we face difficulties, you will stand by us and extend your support,” he said.

Upon his arrival at Fatima Villa, MNA Bhandara received a warm welcome and was presented with garlands. Special prayers were also offered on the occasion.

A large number of local residents and pastors were present at the event.