MNA holds meeting to discuss special development fund for Bajaur

ISLAMABAD, Jul 17 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Tribal Affairs and Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Mubarak Zeb Khan held a crucial meeting with secretary ministry of housing and works, Hamed Yaqoob here on Thursday to discuss the release and utilization of a special development fund for Bajaur, approved by the Prime Minister.

The chief executive officer, Pakistan Infrastructure Development Company, Waseem Hayat Bajwa and others were also present in the meeting.

According to the statement issued, discussions focused on removal of obstacles and execution of development work on urgent basis.

Speaking on the occasion, MNA said the special fund approved by the Prime Minister would help unlock new avenues of development and prosperity in Bajaur.