ML-I to transform transportation sector of Pakistan: Syed Mazhar

ISLAMABAD, Nov 26 (APP):Secretary of Railways Syed Mazhar Ali Shah said on Sunday that the Main Line-I (ML-I) project would transform the transportation sector in the country and serve as a game-changer, significantly boosting the revenue of Pakistan Railways.

Speaking to a high-level delegation of technical experts from the National Railway Administration (NRA), China, he emphasized that the ML-I project holds immense importance for Pakistan’s social and economic progress.

The purpose of the visit by the NRA experts was to evaluate the progress of the ML-I project and expedite its implementation.

Syed Mazhar highlighted the significance of the collaboration with China, considering them a close friend and partner, often referred to as Pakistan’s ‘Iron Brother.’

The NRA pledged to collaborate closely with Pakistan Railways to kickstart ground operations for the ML-I project.

The Chinese government has assured full support for the ML-I project, and joint efforts will be made to ensure its swift completion.

The ML-1 project is poised to bring about a transformative change in Pakistan’s railway system, and both countries are committed to working together for the project’s speedy realization.