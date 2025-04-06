Mirwaiz placed under house arrest, barred from attending religious event

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (APP): Indian authorities once again placed senior APHC leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, under house arrest on Sunday (today), preventing him from attending an award ceremony organized by a research center in Srinagar.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mirwaiz was invited as the chief guest at the ceremony, organized by the Tibyan Quranic Research Institute in the Saida Kadal area of Srinagar.

The event was aimed to honor young Islamic calligraphers and promote the rich tradition of Quranic calligraphy. The event was to be attended by scholars, ulema and art enthusiasts from across the Kashmir Valley.

The organizers expressed their disappointment, stating that Mirwaiz’ s presence would have greatly inspired the participants and honoured the contributions of the awardees.