Mirwaiz, others demand mortal remains of Maqbool Butt, Afzal Guru for burial in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (APP):In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq while paying tributes to the frontline leader of the ongoing freedom movement Shaheed Muhammad Maqbool Butt and the illustrious son of the soil Shaheed Muhammad Afzal Guru on their martyrdom anniversaries hailed their sacrifices for the Kashmir cause.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who is under house detention in Srinagar in a statement said the history of sacrifices rendered by the people of Kashmir and the leadership for the right to self determination is so glorious that it cannot be forgotten, adding that one must not lose hope with the changing times, Kashmir Media Service reported.



“Whatever be the situation, we must keep up our courage and resolve and continue to pursue the vision and mission for which the sacrifices of innumerous lives and properties are being made from 1931 in general and 1947 in particular,” he added.



He called for a complete strike on 9th and 11th February when the two leaders were hanged.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq urged the international community especially world human rights organizations to put pressure on India to return mortal remains of Maqbool Butt and Afzal Guru buried in Tihar jail to their families for burial in in Kashmir.



APHC-AJK leaders Mehmood Ahmad Saghar and Uzair Ahmad Ghazali in their statements said that the two Kashmiri leaders were hanged with a trial. They termed it as a clear-cut case of judicial murder.



APHC leaders Chaudhry Shaheen Iqbal, Hakeem Abdul Rasheed, Shafiq-ur-Rehman, Irshad Ahmed Malik, Ghulam Nabi War and Chaudhry Muzamil advocate in a joint statement said that hanging of Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru was a ruthless murder.

They added that the executions reinforced the point that there was no justice for Kashmiris in the Indian courts. APHC leaders Muhammad Iqbal Mir and Abdul Samaq Inqilabi also paid tributes to the martyred leaders.



APHC leader Zamrooda Habib and APHC-AJK chapter leader Shameem Shawl in a joint statement reiterated their demand for the transfer of the mortal remains of the two leaders to Kashmir from New Delhi’s Tihar Jail. They said that Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru are heroes of the Kashmiri people.



APHC-AJK leaders Mehmood Ahmad Saghar, Syed Aijaz Rehmani and Uzair Ahmad Ghazali in their statements said that the two Kashmiri leaders were hanged with a trial. They termed it as a clear-cut case of judicial murder.