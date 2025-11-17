Minority rights key to stability: NCHR member

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 17 (APP): Minority rights, equal opportunities, and social inclusion are vital for ensuring political stability and sustainable peace in the country, said Manzoor Masih, Member of the National Commission on Human Rights (NCHR).

In a conversation with APP on Monday, Masih underscored the importance of effectively implementing laws and policies related to equality and inclusion.

He stated that the NCHR continues to pursue these priorities through comprehensive strategies aimed at strengthening social cohesion.

Reaffirming the NCHR’s commitment, Masih called on government institutions, civil society organizations, and community leaders to work collectively and ensuring equal rights for all citizens, regardless of their background.

He concluded that promoting equality and protecting minority rights are essential steps toward building a peaceful, inclusive, and prosperous Pakistan.