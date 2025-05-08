Minorities stand firmly with the country’s defenders: Kheal Das

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 08 (APP):Minister of State for Religious Affairs, Kesoo Mal Kheal Das on Thursday reaffirmed the unwavering support of Pakistan’s minority communities for the armed forces.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he vehemently condemned India’s illegal aggression against Pakistan and said minorities in Pakistan, including Hindus and Christians, stand firmly with the country’s defenders.

“We, the 240 million people of Pakistan are united in protecting every inch of our homeland,” he said.

He said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is responsible for spreading violence and unrest in the region.

“Terrorism has no religion; a terrorist is simply a terrorist, regardless of background. Modi is a real terrorist,” he added.

Kheal Das said Pakistan has been a victim of terrorism for decades, with more than 90,000 civilians and security personnel have sacrificed their lives fighting against this menace.

Kheal Das commended armed forces especially Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for their decisive response to the Indian aggression.

“Now the world has seen the true face of Modi’s Hindutva regime—fascist and driven by Islamophobia,” he added.