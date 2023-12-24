Minorities enjoy political, economic, social rights in Pakistan: President

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi has said that minorities in Pakistan enjoy all political, economic, and social rights guaranteed by the Constitution of Pakistan.

“Our religion, Islam fully recognizes and protects the rights of minorities. The Government of Pakistan provides equal opportunities to all citizens irrespective of their colour, class and creed,’ the president said in a message on the occasion of Christmas which is being celebrated on December 25.

The president said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of the nation, in his historic speech of August 11, 1947, had stated that everyone, irrespective of color, creed, and religion, would have equal rights, privileges, and obligations, along with complete religious freedom in the new State of Pakistan.

“As we gather with family and friends to celebrate the festive occasion, let us also remember the values that bind us together as a nation—respect for diversity, protection of minority rights, and a commitment to building a tolerant and inclusive society,” he said while extending his warmest and heartfelt greetings to the Christian community on the joyous occasion of Christmas.

He also assured that the government was committed to ensuring the protection of the rights of all religious minorities in Pakistan, adding that he felt pride to say that all organs of the state fully protect the rights of minorities.

“Together, we can work towards a brighter and more harmonious future for our great nation,” President Secretariat Press Wing, in a press release, quoted him as saying.

President Alvi said that the Christmas was a time of joy, reflection, and celebration, holding a special place in the hearts of our Christian brethren. It commemorated the birth of Hazrat Essa (A.S), whose teachings of love, compassion, and peace continue to inspire and guided them.

The diversity of religions and cultures was a source of strength for Pakistan, and their Christian community had significantly contributed to the social and economic development of the country, he observed.

The president said they acknowledged the commendable services rendered by the Christian community for the promotion of peace, tolerance and harmony in the country.

“On this festive occasion, let us celebrate the spirit of Christmas, fostering unity, understanding, and goodwill among all communities. May the message of Christmas, with its themes of love, forgiveness, and hope, resonate in our hearts, guiding us towards a future filled with peace, happiness, harmony and prosperity,” he added.