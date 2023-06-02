Ministry reviews Hajj operations, pledges improved services for pilgrims

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (APP):An important meeting was convened at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, focusing on the evaluation of Hajj operations and addressing the challenges faced by pilgrims the other day.

Chaired by Federal Secretary Aftab Akbar Durrani, the meeting saw the participation of key officials including the Director General Hajj, Director Makkah, Director Madinah, Director MCO, Director of Moavineen, and Director Monitoring.

Despite being conducted remotely via Zoom, the meeting proved instrumental in fostering collaboration and devising strategies to enhance the Hajj experience for all.

Under scrutiny of Minister Senator Talha Mahmood, the performance of various departments involved in Hajj operations was meticulously reviewed.

Valuable insights were shared by the minister, who had gathered information from multiple sources.

To address the raised concerns, Senator Talha penned a comprehensive letter to the Director General Hajj, emphasizing the need for immediate action.

During the meeting, a thorough discussion took place, delving into the intricacies of the issues at hand.

The officers assigned to relevant fields were probed regarding their responsibilities.

Notably, the directors stationed in Saudi Arabia presented detailed briefings on the performance of their respective departments, shedding light on their ongoing efforts to assist and serve the pilgrims.

In a bid to provide better services and rectify any deficiencies, Secretary Aftab Akbar Durrani issued instructions to all officials present.

He emphasized the importance of fostering stronger mutual relations and leaving no stone unturned in resolving the challenges faced by pilgrims.

Furthermore, Secretary Durrani directed that Moavineen-e-Hujjaj, or ministry staff members displayd disinterest in their duties should be immediately repatriated to their home country, ensuring that only dedicated individuals remain involved in the Hajj operations.

Responding to a request made by the Director Madinah, it was decided to deploy additional experienced Moavineen from Makkah to Madinah.

This move aims to leverage the expertise of seasoned personnel and enhance the quality of services provided.

Assurances were given by the Director General Hajj and other directors that no effort would be spared in assisting and serving the pilgrims.

They reiterated their commitment to use all available resources, ensuring a seamless experience for the pilgrims.

The officials vowed to address grievances promptly and diligently, leaving no room for dissatisfaction among the pilgrims.

With this renewed focus on improving Hajj operations and prioritizing the needs of the pilgrims, the ministry aims to provide an enhanced and gratifying experience for all those embarking on this sacred journey.