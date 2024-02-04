Ministry of Kashmir Affairs to organize walk on Kashmir Solidarity Day

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP): Federal Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day with enthusiasm, will organize a walk from outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

The Pakistani government, people of Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir will celebrate the Kashmir Solidarity Day on 5th February with grand manner and zeal, said a news release.

The Kashmir Solidarity Day, commemorated each year to amplifies the voices of those in Jammu and Kashmir who continue to seek justice and freedom. It underscores Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to stand by the Kashmiri people in their struggle for their legitimate rights.

In a show of solidarity with the people Jammu and Kashmir, the Pakistani government has declared February 5th a national holiday and announced a nationwide minute of silence at 10 am. The walk will conclude at D-Chowk.