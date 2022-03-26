Ministers continue meetings with government allies

ISLAMABAD, Mar 26 (APP):Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi along with federal ministers held a meeting with a high level delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) here on Saturday.

The government side was also represented by Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Zaidi and Governor Sindh Imran Ismail.

The delegation of MQM included Maqbool Siddiqui, Minister for Law Barrister Farogh Naseem, Minister for Information Technology Aminul Haq, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Amir Khan, Waseem Akhtar, Javed Hanif and Sadiq Iftikhar.

The two sides discussed the situation arising out of the no confidence motion and the political situation.

After the meeting Qureshi said the meeting with MQM was encouraging, adding the political meetings would continue as it was part of the political process.

Earlier, the ministers also met the allies of the government belonging to Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

The government delegation also included ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and Pervaiz Khattak.

The delegation of BAP comprised Nawabzada Khalid Magsi, Zubaida Jalal, Sardar Israr Tareen, Mir Ehsanullah and Robina Irfan.