Minister Yousaf urges awareness to safeguard, prevent misuse of Prophet’s sanctity law

By Rehan Khan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP): Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf emphasized that the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) is the foremost forum for safeguarding the sanctity of the Prophet Peace Be Upon Him.

Addressing a ‘Roundtable Discussion’ to mark the International Day to Combat Islamophobia at the CII the other day, he stressed the importance of raising awareness about the law protecting the sanctity of the Prophet and preventing its misuse.

“Anyone who intentionally commits blasphemy should be punished in accordance with legal principles, but no one should take the law into their own hands,” Minister Yousaf asserted noting that whenever a national issue arises, the nation looks towards the CII for guidance. “Even if a prominent scholar expresses an opinion, it remains personal, whereas the council’s recommendations represent a collective and institutional perspective,” he added.

The minister also assured his full support in presenting the council’s recommendations before the cabinet when needed.

CII Chairman Dr Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi highlighted that March 15 is observed globally as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

He explained that Islamophobia, the baseless fear and prejudice against Islam and Muslims, is not just a theoretical or psychological issue but a real threat that endangers lives. “The purpose of this observance is to counter the misinformation spread about Islam, raise awareness against the discrimination faced by Muslims, and promote interfaith harmony,” he added.

Dr Naeemi underscored that freedom of expression and religious tolerance should not be used as justifications for targeting any faith or its followers. “The world must take this issue seriously and implement measures ensuring equal rights and safety for all religious communities,” he urged.

Dr Naeemi also elaborated on the council’s recommendations regarding the protection of the Prophet’s sanctity. He mentioned that the council had proposed appointing dedicated judges to handle blasphemy cases exclusively to ensure swift verdicts and prevent vigilante justice.

Furthermore, he advocated for establishing a Counter Blasphemy Department (CBD) akin to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) to monitor and act against blasphemous content on media, especially social media. The council had also recommended that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) expedite the process of registering social media platforms to regulate content effectively, he maintained.

Chairman of the National Rehmatul-lil-Alameen and Khatam-un-Nabiyyin Authority, Khurshid Ahmad Nadeem, emphasized that young minds are often influenced by questions regarding the Prophet Peace Be Upon Him and his family. “We must address their intellectual inquiries with knowledge-based responses to satisfy their concerns,” he said. He also urged the judiciary to remain impartial and not succumb to pressure from public sentiment or organized groups. “Instead of exaggerating incidents of blasphemy, efforts should be made to clarify misunderstandings and engage with the youth constructively,” he suggested.

Dr Zia-ul-Haq, Director General of the Islamic Research Institute, International Islamic University, Islamabad stressed the need to reshape societal attitudes by adopting a positive and foresighted approach. “One of the key factors fueling Islamophobia is ‘Westophobia’ – the way some individuals from our pulpits portray other religions, leading to consequences for Muslims living in Western societies,” he remarked. He called for a shift in attitude, advocating the dissemination of the Prophet’s message of mercy and peace.

Prof Dr Mohammad Saleem Mazhar, Director General of the National Language Promotion Department, emphasized the need for strategic measures to prevent incidents of blasphemy.

Other distinguished speakers, including Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Allama Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi, PEMRA Director General Operations Ali Haider, Maulana Tanveer Ahmad Alvi, Dr Zafar Iqbal Jalali, and Maulana Zameer Sajid, echoed the sentiment that strict enforcement of laws is crucial. “If laws are not implemented effectively, people may resort to taking matters into their own hands, leading to anarchy in society,” they warned.

The roundtable concluded with a collective commitment to fostering interfaith harmony and ensuring that legal mechanisms are strengthened to prevent misuse while upholding justice.