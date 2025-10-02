Minister vows to extend political, diplomatic, moral support to the Kashmiri people

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP):Federal Minister/ Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Rana Qasim, vowed to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiri people until they achieved their legitimate right to self-determination as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

He expressed these views during the meeting with a Member of the House of Lords, United Kingdom, Lord Shaffaq Mohammad, at the Parliament House on Thursday.

During the meeting, the Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir reaffirmed that the Parliament of Pakistan was fully committed to highlighting the Kashmir issue at all international forums.

He stated that Pakistan’s recent success in defending itself against Indian aggression has once again drawn the world’s attention to the unresolved dispute of Jammu and Kashmir.

Lord Shaffaq Mohammad appreciated Pakistan’s consistent and principled position on the Kashmir issue.

He commended the efforts of the Pakistani Parliament and leadership in advocating the just cause of Kashmir.

He further observed that India’s persistent violations of the Indus Waters Treaty represented a serious breach of international law and global commitments, which must be raised effectively at relevant international forums.