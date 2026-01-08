Minister vows priority implementation of accord with Diamer-Bhasha dam affectees

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 08 (APP):Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and Safron Engineer Amir Muqam on Thursday said that the agreement reached with the affectees of the Diamer-Bhasha dam would be implemented on a priority basis.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the committee formed to address the grievances of the dam affectees.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister for Water Resources Mian Muhammad Moeen Wattoo (via video link), Caretaker Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Justice (retd) Yar Muhammad (via video link), Wapda Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Muhammad Saeed, Secretary Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and Safron Zafar Hassan, Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Secretary Abrar Ahmed Mirza, Additional Secretary Kashmir Affairs Kamran Rehman Khan and Joint Secretary GB Council Sudhair Khattak.

Speaking on the occasion, Engineer Ameer Muqam said that the development of Gilgit-Baltistan and the welfare of its people were among the top priorities of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

He added that all possible measures were being taken to ensure development and prosperity of Gilgit-Baltistan and to resolve the issues being faced by the Diamer-Bhasha dam affectees.