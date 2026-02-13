Minister vows continued development, support for business community

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP): Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi has vowed continued development and support for business community.

He expressed these views while addressing the oath-taking ceremony Alkhidmat traders group here on Thursday.

He congratulated Raja Fazal Zaid and his entire team on their electoral success, describing the process as democratic and dignified.

At the outset, the minister appreciated Raja Fazal Zaid’s remarks during his speech, particularly his statement that even those traders who did not vote for him were equally honourable and important. The minister termed this spirit the true beauty of traders’ politics and congratulated him for demonstrating maturity and inclusiveness.

He also acknowledged the contributions of various members of the traders’ community and union representatives, praising their role in strengthening democratic traditions within market bodies. He remarked that such elections, especially in areas like Dhok Kala Khan, where he said the first traders’ election in 76 years had recently taken place, reflect growing political awareness and unity among business leaders.

The minister emphasized the importance of loyalty and steadfastness in political struggle. Referring to challenging periods in the past, he said true leadership is tested in difficult times, and those who remain loyal to their cause ultimately succeed. He added that constructive politics is based not on personal attacks but on service delivery and performance.

Highlighting development work in Rawalpindi, he said visible improvements in infrastructure, hospitals, educational institutions, sports grounds, and technical training centers stand as evidence of the government’s commitment. He noted that several major projects have been completed, while others are near completion, including funding allocations for long-pending hospital projects in the city.

The minister stated that development and welfare should benefit all citizens rather than specific groups, emphasizing that public resources must be distributed transparently and fairly.

He underscored that unity among traders is essential for protecting their rights and strengthening their collective voice.

Paying tribute to Pakistan’s armed forces, he honored the sacrifices of soldiers who laid down their lives for the country, particularly in challenging regions. He said national security and respect for martyrs rise above all political differences, adding that no political affiliation is greater than loyalty to Pakistan.

The minister said that the government was committed to stabilizing the economy, promoting employment, and facilitating business growth. He expressed optimism that economic conditions would improve, industries would expand, and new employment opportunities would be created.

Speaking about Pakistan Railways, he said the department is now on a path of revival and modernization. He expressed hope that during the current tenure significant progress would be made in upgrading railway infrastructure, including track rehabilitation and expansion across major routes from Karachi to Peshawar, Rohri, and Quetta.

Concluding his address, the minister prayed for unity, prosperity, and continued cooperation among traders, expressing confidence that Pakistan would move toward greater economic stability and development under the current leadership.