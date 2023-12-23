Minister visits Ethiopian pavilion At Karachi Feast

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP): Caretaker Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi graced the Ethiopian Pavilion with his presence at the Karachi Festival on Saturday.

On arrival, the minister was welcomed by Ethiopian Ambassador to Pakistan, Jemal Beker Abdula.

According to a press release issued by the Embassy, the Pavilion served as a captivating proof of the rich tapestry of Ethiopian tourism, rich culture and heritage.

The minister, on the occasion, witnessed mesmerizing cultural performances at the pavilion and savoured Ethiopian coffee which had become the centre of attraction at the Karachi Feast.

Madad Ali Sindhi commended Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula for the commendable initiative of introducing Ethiopian tourism and culture to Pakistan.

Recognizing the immense potential for tourism and the diverse cultural offerings of Ethiopia, the education minister expressed his gratitude to the Government of Ethiopia for the commencement of Ethiopian Airlines in Karachi which was instrumental in fostering connections between Pakistan and Africa.

Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula extended gratitude to the minister for gracing the Ethiopian tourism pavilion with his presence.

The ambassador highlighted the strong attachment of the people of Pakistan with Ethiopia which was a land of Bilal Habeshi and King Nejashi.

He expressed his resolve to strengthen bilateral relations between the two nations.