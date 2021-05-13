LAHORE, May 13 (APP): Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Thursday visited the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) to celebrate Eid with children.

He visited the bureau on the invitation of Sarah Ahmad, the chairperson of the bureau, who gave briefing to the minister about the working and achievements of the bureau.

Shafqat Mehmood visited hostel and various sections of the institution and met with children besides distributing Eidi and gifts among the children.

The minister said it was great to celebrate Eid with children of the Child Protection Bureau, adding that the bureau was an ideal institution of the Punjab government.

He maintained that the bureau was taking effective measures for the protection and welfare of children.

Earlier, Chairperson Sarah Ahmed and children welcomed the minister and presented him flowers on his arrival.