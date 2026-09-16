Minister urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue

ISLAMABAD, Sep 16 (APP):Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Wednesday urged the leaders of Pakistan

Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to engage with the government through dialogue to resolve political differences.

Speaking to a private television channel, the minister said the PTI should choose the appropriate forum for negotiations with the government.

He maintained that creating a law-and-order situation through a long march was not a democratic way to address political issues.

He said the government had asked the Opposition Leader to come forward and initiate negotiations to resolve political matters. Dialogue is the only way to remove political differences, he added.