Minister to attend two-day int’l conference in Tajikistan from May 29

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): Federal Minister for Communications, Privatisation and Investment Board Abdul Aleem Khan will visit Tajikistan to represent Pakistan in a Two-Day International Regional Conference under “Road to Tien Shan”.

Besides Pakistan, China, India, Armenia, Iran, Turkey and Azerbaijan are included in this international conference on May 29 and 30, while the heads of important international financial and investment institutions will also participate, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The minister will participate in this conference on the invitation of Tajikistan’s Transport Minister Azim Ibrahim.

It is mentionable that this International Regional Conference is being held under the agreement between the Central Asian countries held on September 24, 2023.

According to the details in this International Regional Conference, Asia and Europe from Central a system of connecting the states of Asia with “Fast Track” will be devised and a grand charter will be created for the construction of roads among different countries and access to ports through trade routes, in which Pakistan will have a key role.

Talking in this regard, the federal minister for communications said that Pakistan is already working on the road network from Afghanistan and China to Tajikistan and in future they will also build roads for connectivity to Central Asian countries.

He said the construction of new highways will provide access to ports and corridors for commercial markets while such global projects will lead to international cooperation besides promoting trade from Pakistan and this will also bring new investment opportunities here.