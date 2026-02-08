Minister stresses urgent need for functional infant feeding boards, robust accountability mechanisms

ISLAMABAD, Feb 08 (APP): State Minister for Health, Dr. Mukhtar Bharath, has stated that breastfeeding is not merely a health issue but a strategic investment in Pakistan’s bright future, robust economy, and the survival of the next generation. He emphasized that it is the most effective way to lay the foundation for a healthy society.

He expressed these views while addressing a high-level dialogue on “Strengthening the Legislative Framework for Nutrition and Early Childhood Development” at the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS).

The event, organized in collaboration with the Health Services Academy (HSA) and UNICEF, was attended by members of the National Assembly and Senate, nutritionists, pediatricians, and officials from the Ministry of Health.

*Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan, Vice Chancellor of the Health Services Academy*, pointed out that despite the existence of laws, a lack of enforcement and support systems has kept them limited to paper.

He stressed the urgent need for functional Infant Feeding Boards and robust accountability mechanisms.

Participants were informed of serious gaps in the implementation of breastfeeding laws in Pakistan. Only 20% of newborns receive breast milk within the first hour of birth. The rate of exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months stands at a mere 48%. Due to these factors, the stunting rate among children under five is 38%, and more than 33,000 children die annually due to a lack of timely preventive measures.

The dialogue revealed that Pakistan spends over Rs. 110 billion annually on formula milk, even though fewer than 2,000 infants actually require breastmilk substitutes for medical reasons. Sharmeela Rasool, UNICEF Deputy Country Representative, stated that providing facilities for mothers at workplaces and countering misinformation is the need of the hour.

At the conclusion of the session, parliamentarians and participants endorsed a joint declaration committing to stricter legislation. They agreed to remove obstacles in the enforcement process and emphasized making the Parliament’s constitutional role and oversight more effective for the better development of children.