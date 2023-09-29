Minister shows concern over incident of Mastung

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP):Federal Minister for Human Rights George Khalil has strongly rebuked the attack in Mastung on the day of Milad un Nabi (SAWW) here on Friday.

In his statement issued by MoHR, “The whole nation stands with the people of Mastung in this difficult time,” he said, adding that he hopes to see authorities bring those accountable to justice, he added.

The Minister added that terrorists have no religion and those who were involved in the blast as the “enemies of humanity”.

According to details, at least 25 people died and more than 50 others were wounded as a result of an explosion in Mastung, a town located in Pakistan’s Balochistan province.

Following the explosion, the area near Madinah mosque was cordoned off by authorities as rescue teams scrambled to rush the wounded to nearby hospitals.

Provincial Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai revealed that victims were shifted to Quetta Hospital.