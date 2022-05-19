Minister shares Eid-e-Rizwan’s happiness with Baha’i community

ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP): Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Thursday shared the happiness of Eid-e-Rizwan with Baha’i community here at the auditorium of National Library of Pakistan.

Addressing the participants, he said the religious festival gave the message of peace

to the masses and let the world know that Pakistan was a land of religious coexistence.

He said it was a good omen that they were celebrating Eid-e-Rizwan with the same zeal and zest like every year.

He said celebrating minority communities’ festivals created an environment of religious harmony and a positive thinking in the society.

Mufti said Eid-e-Rizwan was a living evidence of that all minority communities were enjoying the equal rights enshrined in the Constitution of the country.

He said today, the world was confronted with sectarianism, racism and extremism which had been projecting negative sentiments in the society.

He said it was need of the hour to remove all the differences and care of each other’s social and religious ethics.

Mufti said it was appreciative that the minorities were playing a constructive role in the development and prosperity of the country since the day one.