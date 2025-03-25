28.2 C
National

Minister Sanaullah calls for enhanced collaboration with Australia

25
ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP):Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Rana Sanaullah met with Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins to discuss ways to improve relations between Pakistan and Australia, on Tuesday.
During the meeting, Neil Hawkins praised Pakistan for its efforts in combating terrorism and praised the country’s role in maintaining peace and stability in the region.
He expressed Australia’s commitment to enhancing cooperation in various areas.
Minister Sanaullah stressed the importance of strong ties between the two countries for mutual development.
He pointed out the need for increased collaboration in education, trade, and investment.
He also highlighted Pakistan’s significant contributions to regional security and urged the international community to recognize its experience in this area.
Sanaullah emphasized that political stability and economic growth are interconnected, arguing that strengthening democratic practices is vital for national stability.
He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to economic stability and sustainable development.
The meeting ended with both leaders agreeing to deepen their bilateral relations and expand cooperation in multiple sectors.
