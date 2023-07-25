Minister Rehman chairs meeting on pollution control measures in ICT

ISLAMABAD, Jul 25 (APP): Federal Minister for Climate Change & Environmental Coordination, Senator Sherry Rehman, on Tuesday, chaired a meeting of the Committee on Implementation of Pollution Control Measures in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The gathering included key figures such as the Federal Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Government Effectiveness, Dr. Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, Chairman of CDA, Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, and Director General of EPA, Farzana Altaf Shah, a news release said.

The committee meeting achieved consensus on proposals put forth by Minister Rehman.

The committee resolved to strictly enforce CDA’s master plan against unplanned urbanization and high-rise construction, close unregulated industrial activity in residential sectors within six months for small industries and one year for large manufacturing units.

It also decided to incentivize I-9 and I-10 sector industries to relocate within six months, repurposing the land for smart activities, adopt a zero-tolerance policy for polythene bag manufacturers, and mandate brick kilns to switch to zig-zag technology.

It also agreed to require commercial vehicles in Islamabad to obtain a Vehicle Fitness Certificate from a third party for token renewal and explore a partnership with the private sector for a Waste-to-Energy Plant near the landfill site.

The body gave consent to approach Punjab Healthcare Commission for interim hazardous waste disposal from hospitals, implement traffic challan slabs based on vehicle type and size, and consider license cancellation for repeated violations.

Similarly, it was of the view that a one-year relocation period to a cement plant operating in the ICT, all small restaurants and kiosks operating within the Margalla National Park must be closed down, and a ban on burning solid waste in ICT. The decisions will be presented to the Federal Cabinet for approval.

During the meeting, Minister Rehman took proactive steps by commissioning two sub-committees, the first chaired by SAPM Dr. Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, will oversee the Waste-to-Energy Plant initiative and includes key members such as the Secretary MoCC&EC, the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad, and the Commissioner of Rawalpindi.

The second sub-committee, chaired by the Secretary of the MoCC&EC, will focus on the initiative concerning Hazardous Waste from hospitals, with members including the Additional Secretary of MoCC&EC, Chairman of CDA, Director General EPA, and representatives from the Federal and Punjab Health Ministry.

The minister issued a directive to CDA, instructing them to submit a comprehensive plan for the establishment of the Waste-to-Energy Plant to MoCC&EC within the next 3 months.

She also reiterated that the Single-Use Plastic Prohibition Regulation will be enforced from the 1st of August, effectively prohibiting the use of single-use plastic crockery, including plates, bowls, cups, and glasses, as well as single-use plastic cutlery, such as forks, knives, spoons, and chopsticks.

Moreover, single-use plastic food service ware, comprising lidded containers, boxes, cups, plates, and bowls used for serving or transporting food or beverages, along with single-use plastic stirrers, will also be banned. CDA and EPA have been directed to promptly implement these measures and devise a communication strategy to effectively guide the population on these regulations.

The urgency of the meeting stemmed from the escalating challenges posed by air pollution and waste mismanagement in Islamabad.

Minister Rehman expressed deep concern over these issues, recognizing that they not only damage the city’s beauty but also threaten its natural heritage, much admired by locals and visitors alike.

One of the key drivers of this problem lies in the unchecked urbanization and construction activities in the capital city, leading to a growing gap in the effective implementation of the city’s master plan.

As a result, industrial activities and vehicular emissions continue to degrade the air quality, demanding immediate action to safeguard the environment.

The Minister said that we will be establishing protected areas and buffer zones to protect the green belt of Islamabad, and CDA will not be allowed to make roads or any other infrastructure through the Margalla National Park.