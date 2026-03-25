Minister reaffirms commitment to public welfare, reviews progress on Ramazan Relief Package

ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP): Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Syed Imran Ahmed Shah Wednesday reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to public welfare, expressing satisfaction over the effective implementation of relief initiatives during Ramazan.

The remarks came during a meeting with Secretary of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Amer Ali Ahmed, who briefed the minister on the completion of the Ramazan Relief Package.

He informed that 91 percent of the target had been successfully achieved.

The minister appreciated the efforts of BISP and noted that the progress reflects the government’s dedication to supporting vulnerable segments of society.

Later, Chief Executive Officer of the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF), Nadir Gul Barech, also called on the minister.

During the meeting, discussions were held on ensuring transparency and effective implementation of PPAF welfare programmes.

Syed Imran Ahmed Shah said he would personally visit various project sites to review ongoing initiatives and ensure transparency in delivery.

He further stated that visits to hospitals and universities across the country would resume to assess initiatives of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) and review on-ground facilities and services.