Minister orders probe into deer killing in Margalla Hills

ISLAMABAD, Jul 05 (APP):Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr. Musadik Malik, has strongly condemned the reported killing of a deer in the Margalla Hills National Park after a disturbing video of the incident surfaced on social media, sparking public outrage.

Terming the act “cruel” and “unacceptable,” the minister ordered an immediate inquiry and directed relevant authorities to submit a report on the incident without delay. “Harming wildlife in protected areas is a violation of conservation laws and will not be tolerated,” Dr. Malik said in a statement issued by the ministry on Saturday.

The Margalla Hills, part of the Himalayan foothills and home to a rich diversity of flora and fauna, are designated as a protected national park under Pakistani law.

Hunting or harming wildlife in the area is strictly prohibited under the Islamabad Wildlife (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management) Ordinance, 1979.

The Margalla Hills National Park spans more than 17,000 hectares and supports species such as barking deer, leopards, wild boars, and a variety of birds and reptiles.

Wildlife experts warn that repeated violations could endanger the fragile ecosystem and set back conservation efforts.