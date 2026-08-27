Minister orders crackdown on human smuggling networks, reviews FIA upgrade project in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP): Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday visited the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Zonal Office in Lahore, where he chaired a special meeting to review the agency’s performance and ongoing reforms.

During the visit, the minister examined progress on the FIA upgradation project and directed officials to complete the work at the earliest.

The meeting focused on measures to strengthen FIA operations, improve immigration systems, and enhance action against organized crime. Mohsin Naqvi instructed FIA officers to take firm action against human smuggling groups and hawala-hundi operators. He stressed that the entire chain involved in these illegal activities should be identified and brought under the law.

The minister said human smuggling and illegal money transfer networks damage the country’s interests and must be dismantled through coordinated enforcement efforts.

During the briefing, officials informed the minister about progress on the FIA upgradation project, which aims to improve infrastructure, technology, and service delivery. Mohsin Naqvi reviewed various components of the project and emphasized timely completion.

The meeting also reviewed immigration facilities at airports across the country. A decision was taken to replace old cameras installed at immigration counters with updated equipment to improve monitoring and operational efficiency.

In another key decision, the meeting agreed in principle to use the Pak ID mobile application for the registration of public complaints. The move is intended to provide citizens with an easier way to submit complaints and receive updates on their cases.

Senior FIA officers attended the meeting and briefed the minister on ongoing operations, reforms, and future plans aimed at improving the agency’s performance nationwide.