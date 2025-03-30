20.5 C
National

Minister of State for Interior Attends Border Security Summit 2025 in London

ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP):Minister of State for Interior, Talal Chaudhry, is visiting the United Kingdom to participate in the Border Security Summit 2025 on the directive of the Prime Minister and Interior Minister.
The high-profile summit, taking place in London, has gathered delegations from 40 countries, including Pakistan, to discuss global strategies for border security and immigration control.
Speaking on Pakistan’s stance, Talal Chaudhry reaffirmed the country’s commitment to international cooperation against organized immigration crimes.
During his visit, the minister also took part in Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in London and spent time with the Pakistani community, emphasizing the government’s dedication to engaging with overseas Pakistanis.
This visit is expected to strengthen Pakistan’s role in global security efforts and foster international partnerships in tackling cross-border challenges.
