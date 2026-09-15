Minister meets ILO Country Director, agree to strengthen cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Sep 15 (APP):Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain has welcomed the upcoming visit of International Labour Organization (ILO) Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo to Pakistan, describing it as an important opportunity to deepen cooperation on labour standards, workers’ rights and welfare.

The minister was speaking during a meeting with ILO Country Director Geir Tonstol, who briefed him on the Director-General’s visit, scheduled to begin on October 6. Federal Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and Workers Welfare Fund Secretary Zulfiqar Ahmed also attended the meeting.

Tonstol said the visit would include tours of different provinces, meetings with senior government officials and other stakeholders, as well as engagement programmes with workers and labour communities. The ILO chief is also expected to participate in interactive sessions focusing on labour-related issues and workforce development.

The visit will mark the first trip by an ILO Director-General to Pakistan in nearly 28 years and is aimed at strengthening institutional cooperation and promoting dialogue on labour standards, workers’ welfare and workforce development.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain appreciated the ILO’s longstanding role in protecting workers’ rights and supporting their welfare in Pakistan. He acknowledged the organisation’s contribution to labour-related initiatives and its continued cooperation with the government.

Welcoming the planned visit, the minister said Pakistan looked forward to receiving the ILO chief and ensuring that his visit proved productive and contributed to further strengthening collaboration between the two sides.

Tonstol, meanwhile, appreciated measures taken by the Government of Pakistan for workers’ welfare and the protection of their rights. He also acknowledged legislative and policy initiatives aimed at improving working conditions and strengthening labour protections.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation between Pakistan and the ILO and agreed to continue joint efforts to improve labour standards, promote workers’ welfare and support initiatives aimed at safeguarding workers’ rights across the country.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to maintain close coordination and further expand collaboration on labour-related matters.