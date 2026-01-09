Minister leads Islamabad environment review, orders streamlined action

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 09 (APP):Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr Musadik Malik on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review environmental protection measures and the preservation of green cover in the federal capital, stressing the need for coordinated and transparent action to address public health and ecological concerns.

During the briefing, Dr Malik was informed about an ongoing campaign aimed at reducing the presence of non-native paper mulberry trees in Islamabad.

Officials told the minister that the species is highly allergenic and a major contributor to severe allergies and asthma-related health issues among residents of the capital.

The campaign focuses on the selective removal of paper mulberry trees in areas where their concentration exceeds 90 per cent, including Shakarparian, F-9 Park, and parts of the H-8 and H-9 sectors. These will be replaced with native, fruit-bearing trees and pine species.

Dr Malik was assured that the campaign would not lead to a reduction in Islamabad’s overall tree cover, as plans are in place to plant more trees than those removed. Replantation efforts will include the installation of mature native trees to accelerate ecological recovery.

Emphasising timely implementation, the minister directed relevant departments to strengthen coordination to ensure plantation activities are carried out during the upcoming spring season.

He underlined the importance of synchronised planning between the Ministry of Climate Change, EPA, CDA and IWMB to maximise environmental and public health benefits.

Dr Malik also instructed officials to develop a transparent, well-defined and streamlined mechanism to ensure full compliance with existing laws, rules and procedures governing environmental interventions, including permissions and licensing.

A comprehensive stocktaking of the current situation was conducted during the meeting, and the minister directed all stakeholders to maintain close coordination on future steps, particularly in relation to large-scale tree plantation initiatives.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Secretary Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Aisha Moriana, and senior officials from the CDA, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB), and the ministries of climate change, health and interior.