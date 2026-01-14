Minister lauds University of London as partner in strengthening education

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 14 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday praised the University of London for its academic excellence and enduring role in strengthening higher education in Pakistan.

Speaking at a reception held in honour of a visiting delegation led by University of London Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Phil Allmendinger, the minister highlighted the institution’s rich academic legacy and its global reputation.

Tarar, himself an alumnus of the university, said his degree had greatly benefited him, underscoring the value of its teaching centres in nurturing both faculty and students.

He lauded the university’s steadfast commitment and meaningful partnership with Pakistan’s education sector.

The minister noted that the University of London had set high standards that were difficult to match, while its teaching centres had played a vital role in academic development over the years.

He added that the partnership had grown stronger and more productive, with the introduction of innovation, creativity, and new modules.

Emphasizing the university’s focus on research and development, Tarar said continuous improvement and innovation remain its defining hallmarks.

He stressed that the government of Pakistan deeply appreciated the institution’s contributions to higher education.

Encouraging the delegation to explore Pakistan beyond the capital, the minister described Islamabad as “the best capital you would ever visit” and invited the guests to experience the diversity and hospitality of other cities.

Tarar further observed that the University of London’s programs extend well beyond Pakistan and are offered worldwide, giving students the privilege of learning under distinguished teachers.

He said outreach initiatives would play a vital role in advancing education in the years ahead.