Minister lauds PCSIR’s breakthroughs in indigenous technologies, hemp-based innovation

ISLAMABAD, Jul 01 (APP):Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Khalid Hussain Magsi commended Pakistan’s scientific potential during his visit to the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, (PCSIR) Laboratories Complex in Lahore reviewed cutting-edge research and development initiatives aimed at boosting national self-reliance and economic growth.

Accompanied by Director General Dr. Quratulain Syed, the minister toured key sections of the complex, including the Display Hall featuring indigenous advancements in pharmaceuticals, food, biotechnology, chemicals, lab equipment, and energy-efficient appliances, said a news release.

He also visited the Technology and Innovation Support Center (TISC) and appreciated PCSIR’s “Patent Wall,” a testament to the institution’s expanding intellectual property portfolio.

A key highlight of the visit was the minister’s acknowledgment of PCSIR’s pioneering work in hemp-based innovations, including food, cosmetics, pharmaceutical applications, and sustainable construction materials. Recognizing their vast commercial and environmental potential, Mr. Magsi assured full government backing for research-driven innovation.

He emphasized that the imminent issuance of licenses for hemp-based product manufacturing marks a significant step toward unlocking national economic benefits.